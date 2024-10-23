Newswise — Crops face considerable challenges from drought conditions and pathogen attacks, both of which severely impact agricultural productivity. Stomata, tiny pores on plant leaves, play a crucial role in regulating water loss and acting as entry points for pathogens. Traditional methods of addressing these challenges have relied heavily on chemicals, which raise concerns about sustainability. Based on these challenges, there is a need to explore natural solutions to improve plant resistance to such stresses.



This study, conducted by researchers from the Instituto de Biología Molecular y Celular de Plantas (IBMCP) at the Universitat Politècnica de València, was published (DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhad248) in Horticulture Research on November 28, 2023. The researchers investigated the effects of (Z)-3-hexenyl butyrate (HB), a volatile organic compound, on stomatal closure and plant immune responses. By analyzing the molecular mechanisms underlying HB action, they uncovered its potential as a new tool for sustainable agricultural practices.



The research uncovered that HB triggers key defense responses in plants, notably stomatal closure, which reduces water loss and limits pathogen entry. This process involves activating calcium-permeable channels and generating reactive oxygen species (ROS) via nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide phosphate (NADPH) oxidases. Unlike traditional methods, HB-mediated stomatal closure operates independently of the abscisic acid (ABA) pathway, a common regulator of plant stress responses. Field trials showed that HB-treated tomato and potato plants demonstrated stronger resistance to Phytophthora and Pseudomonas infections. Additionally, HB improved drought tolerance, leading to increased fruit yield under water-stressed conditions, highlighting its agricultural potential.



"These findings are a significant step towards more sustainable agriculture," said lead researcher Dr. Purificación Lisón from the IBMCP. "HB offers a natural and efficient way to protect crops from environmental stress, reducing reliance on synthetic chemicals and enhancing plant resilience."



The discovery of HB as a natural inducer of stomatal closure opens the door to new agricultural strategies for managing biotic and abiotic stresses. Its potential applications include improving drought tolerance and disease resistance in crops, ultimately contributing to higher yields in challenging growing conditions. As a naturally occurring compound, HB represents a sustainable alternative to traditional agrochemicals, making it a promising candidate for future agricultural innovations.

References

DOI

10.1093/hr/uhad248

Original Source URL

https://doi.org/10.1093/hr/uhad248

Funding information

This work was supported by grant PID2020-116765RB-I00 funded by MCIN/AEI/10.13039/501100011033/, grant PID2021-126006OB-I00 funded by MCIN/AEI/10.13039/501100011033 and by “ERDF A way of making Europe” to L.J., and grant CDTI/IDI-20200721 funded by MCIN/Químicas Meristem S.L. Work in the lab is also supported by grant PROMETEU/2021/056 from Generalitat Valenciana. C.P. was a recipient of a predoctoral contract from the Generalitat Valenciana (ACIF/2019/187), J.P.-P. is a recipient of a predoctoral contract from the Ministerio de Universidades e Investigación (FPU21/00259), and B.B.-P. was a recipient of a postdoctoral contract from the Ministerio de Universidades (Ayuda María Zambrano para la Atracción de Talento Internacional).

