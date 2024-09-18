Newswise — Genetic modification in horticultural crops, particularly within the Cucurbitaceae family, is often hindered by complex tissue culture requirements and environmental pressures such as climate change. Traditional transformation techniques, like Agrobacterium-mediated gene transfer, frequently encounter barriers that limit their success in certain plant species. Magnetofection, a novel DNA delivery method using magnetic nanoparticles, offers a promising alternative to these conventional approaches. Given these persistent challenges, innovative gene delivery systems are urgently needed to advance crop genetic engineering.



Conducted by scientists at Pusan National University and published (DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhae179) in Horticulture Research on June 27, 2024, this study unveils an advanced pollen magnetofection technique for developing genetically modified cucumbers. Using magnetic nanoparticles, researchers successfully delivered exogenous DNA into cucumber pollen, effectively bypassing the limitations of traditional tissue culture methods. This breakthrough in genetic engineering provides a more direct and efficient way to produce transgenic plants, heralding a new era in agricultural biotechnology.



The research centered on refining a pollen magnetofection method tailored for cucumbers. By employing positively charged Fe 3 O 4 magnetic nanoparticles as DNA carriers, the exogenous genes were introduced into the pollen apertures. Post-magnetofection, the treated pollen was manually applied to the stigma of female cucumber flowers, resulting in the generation of transgenic seeds. Notably, the pollen's viability was maintained throughout the process, and gene expression was observed in the transformed pollen over time. Key results demonstrated that gene expression efficiency varied significantly with different promoters, with the OsMTD2 (Mitochondrial Targeting Domain, MTD) promoter outperforming the p35S promoter. The transgenic seeds exhibited robust gene expression in the cotyledons and roots of the T1 seedlings. Despite challenges such as lower gene integration rates, the study validated the feasibility of this technique for cucumber transformation and underscored its potential application in other crop species.



Dr. Yu-Jin Kim, lead researcher at Pusan National University, highlighted the revolutionary potential of this gene delivery system: “Our findings underscore pollen magnetofection as a flexible and efficient approach to genetic transformation in cucumbers. This technique circumvents the challenges of conventional tissue culture, offering a quicker and more accessible method to produce transgenic plants. Future research could extend its applicability to other key crops, driving innovative solutions in sustainable agriculture.”



The successful implementation of pollen magnetofection in cucumbers opens up new possibilities for crop enhancement and genetic studies. This technique serves as a practical alternative to traditional transformation methods, enhancing genetic modification processes across a range of plant species. The broader implications of this technology extend well beyond cucumbers, offering pathways to develop more resilient and nutritionally fortified crops, vital for tackling global agricultural challenges like climate change and food security. Further refinement could expand its potential, making it applicable to more complex plant genomes and traits.

Funding information

This work was supported by the National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF) grants funded by the Korea government (MSIT) (RS-2023-00217064 to Y.J.K.).

