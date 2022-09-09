Newswise — Gretchen Pacholek, MSN, BSN, RN, has been named Vice President for Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer at UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial Hospital, effective September 6.

A nursing leader with nearly two decades of healthcare experience, Pacholek has led key organizational initiatives and overseen operational improvements in a variety of roles at UChicago Medicine, which she joined in 2004.

As Associate Chief Nursing Officer at Ingalls, she helped the Harvey-based hospital achieve a Leapfrog B grade by transforming departmental operations, including a rollout of the Epic electronic healthcare records system. Pacholek overhauled hospital processes while maintaining operations during COVID-19 surges, including leading and operating COVID units, testing care centers and a vaccine clinic.

Pacholek has been Interim Chief Nursing Officer at Ingalls since April 2022.

“Gretchen’s work has already furthered our mission to ensure the highest quality clinical nursing care at Ingalls,” said Emily Chase, PhD, RN, Interim President and CEO at UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial Hospital. “Her experience and depth of knowledge will be essential in developing the future of our patient care services.”

In her new role, Pacholek will oversee all nursing operations at Ingalls, coordinating standards and practices with the broader UChicago Medicine network. She will manage the Ingalls inpatient Patient Care Services operations, oversee delivery of shared services and actively support physician relations.

“Throughout my healthcare career, I have seen how the best clinical outcomes are delivered through collaboration and teamwork,” said Pacholek. “I look forward to leading a team that grounds its work in the principles of interdepartmental cooperation and problem-solving.”

Pacholek has held a number of other positions at UChicago Medicine, including Director of Neurology/Neurosurgery and Director of Surgical and Multispecialty Services. She joined UChicago Medicine in 2004 as a charge nurse/staff nurse.

Pacholek has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Rush University and a master’s from Benedictine University, and is currently pursuing a doctorate in nursing practice at Baylor University. She is also a member of the American Organization for Nursing Leadership, serving as a board member from 2016-18.