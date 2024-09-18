Newswise — Groundwater contamination by organic pollutants, such as non-aqueous phase liquid (DNAPL), poses significant environmental and health risks. These contaminants, often released from industrial activities, can persist in the subsurface environment, forming residual pools that are difficult to remediate. Understanding how the microscopic structure of porous media influences contaminant behavior is crucial for developing effective remediation strategies. Based on these challenges, there is a need to explore the impact of microstructure on DNAPL migration and develop methods to improve remediation efficiency.



The study (DOI: 10.1016/j.eehl.2024.08.003), conducted by researchers from Guangdong Provincial Research Center for Environment Pollution Control, was published on August 30, 2024, in the journal Eco-Environment & Health. The team developed fractal models to examine how 3D microstructures of porous media affect DNAPL migration and remediation by surfactant-enhanced aquifer remediation (SEAR). They used a synthetic aquifer model and numerical simulations to compare contaminant transport and remediation efficiency in two types of microstructures: regular tetrahedron (RTM) and right square pyramid (RSPM).



The study found that the 3D microstructure of porous media significantly influences DNAPL migration and remediation efficiency. In aquifers with the right square pyramid microstructure (RSPM), DNAPL migrated faster and spread more widely due to higher permeability compared to the regular tetrahedron microstructure (RTM). Numerical simulations showed that SEAR in RSPM-based aquifers achieved an average remediation efficiency of 89.122%, while RTM-based aquifers had a lower average of 84.324%. The findings suggest that RSPM allows for better contaminant mobility and enhanced SEAR performance, making it more effective in removing DNAPL from groundwater. The study highlights that optimizing the microstructure of porous media could be a key strategy for improving remediation outcomes, offering new insights into how microscopic variations in subsurface environments can impact large-scale contaminant behavior and treatment success.



Dr. Ming Wu, lead researcher, commented: “Our findings underscore the importance of understanding the 3D microstructure of porous media in groundwater contamination scenarios. The ability of SEAR to remove DNAPL is directly linked to the microstructure of the media, and by optimizing these structures, we can enhance remediation outcomes significantly. This study provides a new perspective on managing subsurface contamination.”



The study's results have broad implications for environmental management, particularly in the design of more effective remediation techniques. By tailoring the microstructure of porous media, it may be possible to enhance contaminant mobility and improve the efficiency of SEAR in various subsurface conditions. This research paves the way for further studies aimed at optimizing groundwater remediation technologies and understanding the complex dynamics of contaminant migration in heterogeneous environments.

Funding information

This research was supported by the National Key Research and Development Plan of China (no. 2019YFC1804302), the Natural Science Foundation of Guangdong Province (no. 2023A1515012228) and Guangdong Provincial Environmental Protection Fund (Guangdong Financial Budget〔2024〕4).

