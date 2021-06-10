Newswise — Rutgers School of Public Health is pleased to announce that GSK Consumer Healthcare has created a full-tuition scholarship to support a graduate student from a historically underrepresented group.

The scholarship will be awarded to a master of public health degree student in the School’s Urban Public Health concentration.

Recipients will need to demonstrate experiences that are relevant to promoting and protecting the health of urban communities.

In addition to the scholarship - which will cover full-tuition costs for the two-year master of public health degree program at Rutgers - recipients will also receive opportunities to gain industry perspectives by meeting with GSK partners.

“GSK Consumer Healthcare’s commitment to the everyday health of people and populations is evident through their support of this scholarship, which will train the next generation of agile public health leaders who are versed in the multifaceted health needs of people and populations in cities such as Newark, Camden, and Atlantic City through the application of our modern urban public health paradigm,” says Perry N. Halkitis, Dean of the Rutgers School of Public Health.

In order to train future leaders who can address rapidly evolving public health challenges for all communities, the scholarship was specifically created to prioritize historically underrepresented students who are interested in pursuing a graduate degree in public health.

“Industry partnerships like the one with GSK Consumer Healthcare, supports our philanthropic commitment to equity and social justice and ensures that we are developing a pipeline of public health researchers and practitioners from and for the populations we serve,” adds Halkitis.

“GSK Consumer Healthcare is committed to supporting programs that improve health outcomes in our urban communities. Through this scholarship we can provide an opportunity for students to help close the gap in health disparities and make a meaningful impact in underserved communities,” says Dana Bolden, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at GSK Consumer Healthcare. “We have clear inclusion and diversity goals and are committed to building sustained partnerships that help us influence the environment where we live and work.”

“Scholarships like this help remove financial barriers and increase access to public health education, which is critical for developing a workforce that reflects the diversity of our state and our nation,” concludes Halkitis.

The scholarship supports one of Rutgers’ Big Ideas—Advancing Urban Public Health. Rutgers’ Big Ideas are large-scale, forward-thinking projects that will spark positive transformations in New Jersey and beyond. To learn more about or support the Advancing Urban Public Health project, please visit support.rutgers.edu/publichealthequity.

For additional information or ways to get involved with supporting the Rutgers School of Public Health, contact Katie Mayfield, Director of Development, at [email protected] or visit support.rutgers.edu/publichealthequity.

