Abstract: Mucus secreting goblet cells play a vital role in the maintenance of tissue homeostasis. Here we report the discovery of an enigmatic mechanism for the generation of calcium signals that couple cholinergic input to secretion of hydrated mucus in the human colonic stem cell niche. Mechanistic insights for this study were derived from native human colonic crypts and crypt-like organoids expressing MUC2-mNEON. Importantly, we demonstrate that the human colonic stem cell niche is also a cholinergic niche, and that activation of muscarinic receptors initiates calcium signals at the apical pole of intestinal stem cells and neighbouring crypt-base-goblet-cells. The calcium signal trigger zone is defined by a microdomain of juxtaposed calcium stores expressing TPC1 and InsP3R3 calcium channels. Co-activation of TPC1 and InsP3R3 is required for generation of cholinergic calcium signals and downstream secretion of hydrated mucus, which culminates in the flushing of the colonic stem cell niche.