Newswise — Corruption stands out as one of the most evident manifestations, and recent studies are uncovering personality attributes that might discourage this conduct. Individuals inclined towards guilt are less prone to embracing bribes, particularly if such actions would inflict evident harm upon others.

The study, featured in Social Psychological and Personality Science, adds to an expanding collection of literature concerning variances in corrupt behaviors at the individual level.

"Author Prof. Xiaolin Zhou from East China Normal University emphasizes the significance of our findings for contemporary global affairs, particularly in the context of politics and governance, where corruption and bribery are significant issues," states. "Specifically, our results underscore the need to evaluate the guilt proneness of candidates during personnel selection, especially when choosing a leader for a collective."

The research team conducted two online experiments involving 2,082 college students, employing a combination of economic games and personality assessments. The initial study showcased a negative correlation between guilt proneness and the acceptance of bribes, while the second study unveiled a link between individuals' empathy towards others and their inclination to accept bribes. The study further emphasizes the promise of employing computational modeling to examine moral decision-making and the psychological processes influencing ethical conduct.

Dr. Zhou highlights that the study's design is correlational in nature, emphasizing that researchers cannot establish a definitive causal relationship between increasing guilt proneness and reducing engagement in corrupt behavior. Additionally, he acknowledges that the research primarily focuses on guilt proneness as a singular personality trait, without accounting for other moral-related traits that may impact bribery tendencies.

Dr. Zhou expresses intrigue regarding the exploration of alternative psychological mechanisms, such as responsibility, obedience, or conformity, that may play a role in the connection between guilt proneness and bribery. He suggests that investigating these additional factors could provide further insights into the underlying dynamics of the relationship.

The researchers express their desire to utilize the insights gained from this study to actively discourage corrupt behavior. By applying the findings in practical settings, they hope to contribute to the development of strategies and interventions aimed at deterring and preventing corruption.

First author Dr. Yang Hu expresses the hope that the study's findings can serve as a valuable resource for shaping policies and implementing interventions aimed at preventing corruption and fostering ethical behavior across different domains, including business and government. By utilizing these insights, they aspire to contribute to the development of effective measures that can promote integrity and combat corrupt practices.