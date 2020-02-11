Gulf of Mexico Alliance Gulf Star Program Yields Cumulative Results

Newswise — The Gulf of Mexico Alliance (Alliance) recently released its 2019 Gulf Star Annual Report. The report highlights programs and successes accomplished through the Alliance’s Teams and Initiatives over the last several years. As identified in the report, actions taken through the regional partnership produced 1000 volunteer hours and 162 outreach activities serving 14 communities and 74 organizations in addition to some foundational project results.

The Gulf Star public-private partnership supports the goals of the Alliance’s Governors’ Action Plan. The five-state governor-approved plan accomplishes projects that are tied directly to Gulf economies such as sustainable seafood, loss of critical habitats, coastal resilience, water resources, living marine resources, and monitoring.

The shared impacts are made possible by the Gulf Star partners Freeport-McMoRan, BHP, Shell, Hess, Chevron, Equinor, Clean Gulf Associates, Occidental Petroleum, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Department of the Interior, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the states of Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Learn more about the Gulf Star Program and download the annual report on http://gulfofmexicoalliance.org/gulfstar.