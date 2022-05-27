Marine scientists and climate experts have sounded an alarm ahead of this year’s hurricane season: the Gulf of Mexico Loop Current, an area of warm water that begins its journey in the Caribbean, is looking a lot like the 2005 model. As such, they’re forecasting another devastating parade of intense storms.

Joseph Kuehl, associate professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Delaware, said that while he can’t say for certain what the Loop Current will do in the next year or so, the present trends for both the near- and long-term suggest an increased potential for development of intense hurricanes.

"There are reports that, climatologically, the Gulf Stream – the western boundary current along the U.S. East Coast – is weakening," Kuehl said. "This suggests that in the years to come, 'loop' states will be more present and correspondingly there would be an increased potential for the development of intense hurricanes."

Forecasting anything concerning ocean circulation is a challenge. But predicting the movement of the Gulf of Mexico Loop Current is a much larger challenge in oceanography – and a potentially dangerous one considering its impact on the annual hurricane season, Kuehl said.

Here’s why: