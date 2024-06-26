Newswise — Proliferation and differentiation of intestinal stem cell (ISC) to replace damaged gut mucosal epithelial cells in inflammatory states is a critical step in ameliorating gut inflammation. However, when this disordered proliferation continues, it induces the ISC to enter a cancerous state. The gut microbiota on the free surface of the gut mucosal barrier is able to interact with ISC on a sustained basis. Microbiota metabolites are able to regulate the proliferation of gut stem and progenitor cells through transcription factors, while in steady state, differentiated colonocytes are able to break down such metabolites, thereby protecting stem cells at the gut crypt. In the future, the gut flora and its metabolites mediating the regulation of ISC differentiation will be a potential treatment for enteropathies.

Key Words: Intestinal stem cells, Gut microbiota, Gut stem niche, Microenvironment, Probiotics

Core Tip: The dysbiosis may cause intestinal cancer. when the proliferation of the stem cells attempting to repair the loss of integrity of the gut barrier. The correction of the gut stem niche dysbiosis by the assumption of some beneficial microbiota could be a specific therapy of this disease.