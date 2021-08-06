William Gutowski, a professor of geological and atmospheric sciences at Iowa State University, is a lead author of Chapter 10, "Linking global to regional climate change," of the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, expected to be released on August 9. (https://www.ipcc.ch/2021/08/05/press-conference-details-wgi-ar6/)

Gutowski has studied regional climate change, particularly regional water cycles and extreme precipitation events.

His faculty page is here: https://ge-at.iastate.edu/directory/william-gutowski/

Here are three news releases with background on his research:

Gutowski selected as lead author in IPCC Sixth Assessment Report, https://news.las.iastate.edu/2018/04/09/gutowski-selected-as-lead-author-in-ipcc-sixth-assessment-report/

Iowa State researchers mix data, engagement to develop sustainable plan for Squaw Creek, https://www.news.iastate.edu/news/2013/06/27/squawcreek

Iowa State researchers contribute to Nobel-Prize winning climate change panel, https://www.news.iastate.edu/news/2007/oct/nobel.shtml

