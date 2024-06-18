Newswise — The George Washington University (GW) and José Andrés, renowned chef and founder of the Global Food Institute (GFI) at GW, today announced the appointment of Stacy Dean as the inaugural Carbonell Family Executive Director of the Institute.

Leveraging more than two decades of national expertise in food policy and agriculture, Stacy Dean is poised to propel the Institute to its next level of impact. Her distinguished tenure includes her most recent role as the Deputy Under Secretary for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food, Nutrition and Consumer Services, where she was instrumental in increasing nutrition assistance programs for communities in need. Prior to her role at USDA, Dean served as the Vice President for Food Assistance Policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, leading the team in creating and implementing more effective food assistance policies.

“Under the leadership of Stacy Dean, USDA's Food and Nutrition Service has been innovative and forward-looking in their efforts to enhance nutrition security and put healthy food on dinner tables and in school lunchrooms across the country, resulting in some of the most significant milestones in the food and nutrition space in decades," said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. "American families are better off thanks to Stacy’s work and will continue to be in her new role.”

“Stacy brings deep knowledge and experience that will help the Global Food Institute reshape the future of our global food system,” said GW’s President Ellen M. Granberg. “Her strategic vision, proven leadership, and commitment to serving others will be invaluable in launching initiatives that address the most pressing food and agricultural issues of our time.”

In her capacity as Executive Director, Dean will champion the Institute’s mission to change the world through the power of food. Her role will encompass amplifying the Institute’s strategic initiatives, fostering new opportunities, programs, and partnerships, and spearheading innovative solutions that position the Institute as a pivotal force in the domestic and global food narrative.

“The enormity of challenges before our global food system demands a passionate leader of Stacy’s caliber, with a profound understanding of the issues and the drive to effect change,” said Chef José Andrés, founder of the Global Food Institute. “I’m thrilled to work with her as we usher in a new era of impact for the Institute.”

Upon her appointment, to begin in the latter half of July, Ms. Dean shared her vision for the Institute’s future: “I am honored to join the Global Food Institute at this critical moment. Together, we will pave the way for innovative solutions to food insecurity, malnutrition, climate change, and the myriad global challenges we face. Our collective efforts will turn our aspirations for a more equitable and sustainable food system into reality.”

Launched in May 2023, the Global Food Institute is dedicated to changing the world through the power of food, tackling global issues across three main pillars: policy, innovation and humanity. The Institute is committed to educating the next generation through the lens of food, building a hub of cross-disciplinary research and innovation, and convening a diverse array of food policy experts to inspire action and dialogue. The transformative Executive Director role is made possible through a generous $5 million endowment from the Nelson A. and Michele M. Carbonell Family Foundation.

About The Global Food Institute at GW

Founded by The George Washington University (GW) and renowned chef, humanitarian, and long-time GW instructor José Andrés, the Global Food Institute at GW (GFI) seeks to advance global food policy and address the world’s most urgent problems by leveraging the power of food. The GFI works across three main pillars: Policy, Innovation, and Humanity. The GFI is positioned to produce cutting-edge research to create and improve domestic and global food policies, incubate and engineer innovative new technologies with an entrepreneurial spirit, and lead critical conversations about the impact of food on humans and our planet. To learn more, visit globalfoodinstitute.gwu.edu.