Newswise — Alaska Airlines and United have cancelled hundreds of flights today after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration ordered U.S. airlines to stop using some Boeing 737 Max 9 planes until they are inspected. The decision over the weekend came in response to an Alaska Airlines plane emergency landing when it lost a piece of its fuselage in midair.

Jungho Suh is a teaching assistant professor of management at the George Washington University School of Business. His areas of expertise include service management, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I), entrepreneurship, human resource issues in the service industry, sustainability & ESG reporting in the travel industry, digital platforms in tourism & hospitality, and gastronomy tourism. Suh has taught a similar case study in his past classes when the Boeing 737 "Max 8, " a different fleet," was grounded.

Suh can discuss the wider implications and ripple effects of this decision to ground the Boeing 737 Max 9, the impact on the airline industry, and U.S. federal reaction and response.