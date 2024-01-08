Newswise — Alaska Airlines and United have cancelled hundreds of flights today after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration ordered U.S. airlines to stop using some Boeing 737 Max 9 planes until they are inspected. The decision over the weekend came in response to an Alaska Airlines plane emergency landing when it lost a piece of its fuselage in midair.
Suh can discuss the wider implications and ripple effects of this decision to ground the Boeing 737 Max 9, the impact on the airline industry, and U.S. federal reaction and response.
If you would like to speak with Professor Suh, please contact GW Media Relations Specialist Cate Douglass at [email protected].