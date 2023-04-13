The Washington Commanders has an agreement in place for Josh Harris – the owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils – to buy the franchise from Dan Snyder for $6 billion. The deal will set a record in the NFL for most expensive sale in league history.

If you would like more context on this matter, please consider Lisa Delpy Neirotti , the director of the MS in Sport Management Program and an associate professor of Sport Management at the George Washington University. She has been a professor of sport, event and tourism management at GW for more than 30 years.

“Harris and partners have extensive experience owning and running teams and have extensive financial resources,” Delpy Neirotti says. “This is an exciting day for Commander fans. An opportunity to move forward and start fresh.”

