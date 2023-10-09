Newswise — Native tourism, tourism that directly engages Indigenous tribes, is booming in North America and there’s been significant growth and interest in places like South Dakota. On Indigenous Peoples' Day, one professor at the George Washington University is highlighting the continued efforts of developing sustainable and equitable tourism among tribal nations and industry, state and federal partners in the United States.

Seleni Matus is the director of the International Institute of Tourism Studies and an adjunct professor of tourism at GW. Matus has spent more than 15 years designing and directing large, multi-stakeholder initiatives in Latin America and the Caribbean that have enhanced the quality of tourism offerings and helped to ensure the long-term health of natural ecosystems.