Newswise — A commercial spacecraft headed for the moon launched from Cape Canaveral this morning. It’s the first launch of a U.S. spacecraft to the moon in more than 50 years and is part of NASA’s plans to eventually return humans to the lunar surface, according to The Washington Post . After a successful launch, the company who designed and is operating the Peregrine spacecraft reported an anomaly, which the team is responding to in real-time.

If you’re looking for more context on this matter, please consider Scott Pace , a Professor of the Practice of International Affairs, Director of the Space Policy Institute , Director of the Institute for International Science and Technology Policy and Director of the MA International Science and Technology Policy program at the George Washington University.

Pace rejoined the faculty of the GW Elliott School of International Affairs in 2021 after serving as Deputy Assistant to the President and Executive Secretary of the National Space Council from 2017-2020. He previously served as the Associate Administrator for Program Analysis and Evaluation at NASA from 2005-2008 and Deputy Chief of Staff for the NASA Administrator from 2002-2003. Prior to NASA, he was the Assistant Director for Space and Aeronautics in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Pace’s research interests include civil, commercial, and national security space policy, and the management of technical innovation. Pace is following the Peregrine spacecraft’s mission to the moon and can discuss the latest developments.