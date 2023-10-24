Redistricting disputes over new congressional lines could determine which party controls the House following the 2024 election. Such disputes were brought on by the delayed completion of the 2020 census due to pandemic-related obstacles as well as the 2019 Supreme Court ruling that regranted decisions regarding partisan gerrymandering back to state courts.

If you're looking for insight, analysis and commentary on how redistricting disputes will influence the 2024 election, please consider Christopher Warshaw, an associate professor of political science at the George Washington University, who is an expert on redistricting. Professor Warshaw can explain the redistricting process and offer insight on current high-profile redistricting cases.

If you would like to speak with Professor Warshaw, please contact GW Media Relations Specialists Tayah Frye at [email protected].