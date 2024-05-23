Newswise — Millions of people are soon to hit the roads or take to the sky to get to their destinations for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Travel agencies are anticipating a record-breaking holiday weekend, with AAA saying it hasn’t seen anticipated numbers like these in almost 20 years. According to AAA, the agency is forecasting 43.8 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the Memorial Day holiday travel period, which is a 4% increase from last year and closes in on 2005’s record of 44 million Memorial Day travelers.

If you would like more context on this matter, please consider Jungho Suh , a teaching assistant professor of management at the George Washington University School of Business. His areas of expertise include evidence-based entrepreneurship (EBE), strategic human resource management, service management, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I), sustainability and ESG reporting in the travel industry, digital platforms in the service industry, and gastronomy tourism.

"According to the U.S. Travel Association, Memorial Day Weekend 2024 signifies the kick-off of what is expected to be the busiest summer travel season on record. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is projecting a 35% rise in air travel volume compared to pre-pandemic levels, with AAA forecasting nearly 44 million travelers during the holiday weekend alone,” Suh says.

“Travelers can expect lower airfares and more available seats compared to previous years. Nevertheless, it is imperative to remain informed about new refund regulations and rising baggage fees. The recent surge in travel interest highlights the growing excitement around exploring the world after the pandemic and emphasizes the importance of careful planning for a smooth and enjoyable journey."