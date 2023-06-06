The PGA Tour has agreed to merge with Saudi-backed LIV Golf, a deal that would combine the two commercial businesses and rights into a new for-profit enterprise. According to CNBC, the deal would end all pending litigation between the two parties.

If you’re looking for context on this matter, please consider Lisa Delpy Neirotti, an associate professor of sport management at the George Washington University. Delpy Neirotti has been a professor of sport, event and tourism management at GW for more than 30 years. Delpy Neirotti has been following the new league closely. She can discuss the merge and what this means for the future of professional golf.

“This is great news for golf. Competition makes us all better and the merged product will enhance the experience for both players and fans,” Delpy Neirotti says.