This week, U.S. President Joe Biden teased a highly anticipated executive order on artificial intelligence in the coming weeks. There were no details about the order, which was first announced in July . Biden also reiterated the United States’ commitment to working with international partners like the United Kingdom on developing safeguards for AI.

Susan Ariel Aaronson , research professor of international affairs, is the director of the Digital Trade and Data Governance Hub and co-PI at the NSF Trustworthy AI Institute, TRAILS , at the George Washington University. Her research focuses on AI governance, data governance, competitiveness in data-driven services such as XR and AI and digital trade. She can discuss the legislation and ongoing efforts to try to regulate artificial intelligence in the U.S. as well as in the EU.

