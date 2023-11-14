Netflix sets out into the world of live sports today with the launch of the 2023 Netflix Cup , the streaming giant’s first-ever live sports event where four PGA Tour players are teaming up with four Formula 1 drivers for a match-play tournament. The competition tees off at 6pm EST from the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, kicking off the week of the inaugural the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Lisa Delpy Neirotti is the director of the MS in Sport Management Program and an associate professor of Sport Management at the George Washington University. She has been a professor of sport, event, and tourism management GW for more than 30 years. Delpy Neirotti helped develop the Sport Philanthropy Certificate, which serves to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of non-profit organizations using sport for social good. She also directs the GW Green Sports Scorecard to help increase the sustainability of sport facilities, organizations and events, and serves on the faculty of the International Olympic Committee’s Executive Master's In Management of Sports Organizations (MEMOS). Since 1984, she has attended 19 consecutive Olympic Games, 5 World Cups, and hundreds of other major sport events as a consultant, volunteer or researcher.

“The Netflix Cup makes complete sense considering Netflix partnership with Formula 1 and the mutual interest in promoting both the Drive to Survive show and the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix,” Delpy Neirotti says. “Similarly, the professional golfers are interested in a match play tournament with Formula 1 drivers as it will benefit their own personal brands and their vested interest in the Full Swing series. Cross-marketing between sport and entertainment brands is on the rise as it is a way to reach new target markets and tap into those who are more interested in the athlete off the playing field more than in competition. Of course Netflix, like all online streaming platforms, is looking for ways to enter the live sport business. It's a win/win/win all around.”

