A new survey published Thursday by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing found that about 100,000 registered nurses in the U.S. left the workplace due to the stresses of the Covid-19 pandemic. Another 610,388 RNs reported an “intent to leave” the workforce by 2027 due to stress, burnout and retirement. According to the agency, this is the first-time research has revealed how the pandemic has impacted the nursing workforce and has forecasted what this workforce could look like in the near future.

Richard Ricciardi is a professor in the George Washington University School of Nursing and the Executive Director for the Center for Health Policy and Media Engagement at George Washington University. Prior to joining GW, Ricciardi served as the Director, Division of Practice Improvement and Senior Advisor for Nursing at AHRQ.

“The root cause of the exodus is multifactorial. Of course, salary is always mentioned - but not the biggest factor. The main factors include having a healthy work environment that truly values nursing and all healthcare workers,” Ricciardi says. “Other factors include opportunities for continuing education and career development, being heard and seen as an equal and valued partner in the workplace, and commitment to a balanced lifestyle (rotating shifts are incredibly stressful and disruptive to a balanced life). Employee Unions also play a big part too and we’re seeing that now with medical residents across the U.S."

Ricciardi adds, “This is the most important workforce issue facing health systems and our nation's health care delivery.”

