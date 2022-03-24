WASHINGTON (March 24, 2022)—This week the European Union is expected to finalize the Digital Markets Act, a sweeping piece of digital policy that aims to prevent the largest tech platforms from using their enormous resources to squash emerging competition. By regulating large tech companies like Google, Amazon, Meta, Apple and Microsoft, the E.U.’s goal is to create opportunities for smaller companies to expand and grow.

Rebekah Tromble is the Director of the Institute for Data, Democracy, and Politics and associate professor in the School of Media and Public Affairs and at George Washington University. Her research focuses on political communication, digital research methodology, and research ethics. She regularly consults for both industry and policymakers, particularly on topics of digital platform accountability and responsible data use. She is particularly interested in political discourse on social media, as well as the spread and impact of online misinformation.