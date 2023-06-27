The southern U.S. is facing a record heat wave that’s expected to stick around through the July 4th holiday. Excessive heat warnings are in effect for parts of Texas and Louisiana, where the heat index will approach 120 degrees. The dangerously high temperatures are a result of a heat dome of high pressure over Texas that’s expected to shift, bringing hot weather to more of the South. As more people turn up their air conditioners to find relief, there’s growing concern about whether electric grids, particularly in Texas, can handle the demand.

Payman Dehghanian is an assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at the George Washington University. He conducts research on electric power systems engineering. Dehghanian’s specific areas of interest include power system reliability and resilience assessment, data-informed decision-making for maintenance and asset management in electrical systems, cybersecurity in energy systems, and smart electricity grid applications. He is also leading a multi-institutional effort that aims to design and implement new ways of better predicting, mitigating and responding to wildfires in Alaska. Called, the FIREWALL Project , Dehghanian is focusing on the role the electric grid in Alaska plays on wildfire resiliency.

Dehghanian can discuss the impact extreme heat has on electric grids and ways to make these systems more resilient.