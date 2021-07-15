Johnson & Johnson voluntarily recalled several of its aerosol sunscreen products recently after discovering trace amounts of a potential carcinogen in samples. While the levels detected were low, the company suggests consumers should stop using the products and throw them away.

Dr. Adam Friedman, a professor of dermatology at the George Washington University, is available to discuss topics related to skin care, including how this recall might be due to a manufacturing problem. Dr. Friedman can also talk about the importance of sunscreen, and can provide tips on how to apply sunscreen the right way, as well as other summer skin care tips.

-GW-