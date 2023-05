Talks are underway this week to create a global treaty that would bring an end to plastic pollution. According to The Associated Press , a United Nations committee is meeting in Paris to work on what would be a landmark agreement that develops the first international, legally binding treaty on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment. It’s the second of five meetings that will happen to hash out negotiations before the end of 2024.

Tara Scully is an assistant professor of biology and is the Director of the Sustainability Minor Program at the George Washington University. At GW, she regularly teaches introductory biology and sustainability courses and laboratories to non-science majors. Her areas of expertise include sustainability, nutrition, environmental impacts, and community engagement. Scully can discuss a number of topics around microplastics and plastic pollution.