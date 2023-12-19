“Artificial intelligence is automating the creation of fake news, spurring an explosion of web content mimicking factual articles that instead disseminates false information about elections, wars and natural disasters. Since May, websites hosting AI-created false articles have increased by more than 1,000 percent, ballooning from 49 sites to more than 600, according to NewsGuard , an organization that tracks misinformation.” (via The Washington Post )

If you’re looking for more context on the matter, please consider David Broniatowski , an associate professor of engineering management and systems engineering and the associate director for the Institute for Data, Democracy & Politic at the George Washington University. Broniatowski is also GW’s lead principal investigator of a newly launched, NSF-funded institute called TRAILS that explores trustworthy AI. He conducts research in decision making under uncertainty, collective decision making, the design and regulation of complex information flow systems, and how behavior spreads online.

Broniatowski can discuss a number of topics related to AI’s role and use in spreading misinformation as well as efforts to combat misinformation online, including the challenges of tackling misinformation and how messages spread.