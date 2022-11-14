Several grocery store chains are lowering food prices for Thanksgiving dinner items in an effort to combat inflation. Aldi, for example, will match 2019 prices for holiday favorites ranging from appetizers, desserts, sides and beverages. Meanwhile, Walmart’s promotion through December is price matching some holiday meal items to last year’s prices.

If you’re looking for more context on this matter, please consider Donna Hoffman, professor of marketing and co-director of the Center for the Connected Consumer at the George Washington University School of Business. Her areas of expertise include online consumer behavior and online shopping, internet marketing and social media.

“I think that consumers would welcome this attempt to help them out during these difficult times and will encourage shopping there. It’s possible we’ll see a lot of discounting this season,” Hoffman says.

-GW-