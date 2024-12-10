Newswise — Nikki Giovanni, renowned poet, activist, author and professor, passed away Monday at the age of 81. CNN writes, “Known for her work on civil rights and social issues — especially gender and race — the passionate and prolific iconoclast published dozens of volumes of poetry, essays and anthologies, and more than 10 children’s books, according to a profile on the website of Virginia Tech, where she was Emerita Professor in the Department of English and on faculty since 1987.”

Imani M. Cheers, an associate professor of digital storytelling at the George Washington University, joins other tributes pouring in for the beloved poet and activist this morning. Cheers is an award-winning digital storyteller, director, producer, and filmmaker. As a professor of practice, she uses a variety of mediums including video, photography, television, and film to document and discuss issues impacting and involving people of the African Diaspora. Her scholarly focus is on the intersection of women/girls, technology, health, conflict, agriculture, and the effects of climate change in sub-Saharan Africa. Cheers is also an expert on diversity in Hollywood, specifically the representation of Black women in television and film.

On Giovanni’s legacy, Cheers says, “Nikki Giovanni was not only a brilliant poet but an activist and academic whose career spanned half a century. She was the ‘people's poet’ who so eloquently empowered and emboldened generations. Her legacy and her love for the collective audience will definitely be deeply missed.”

