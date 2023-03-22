As the spring break season gets underway in the U.S., experts say it’ll turn out to be a very busy couple of months for travel activities, both domestically and internationally.

If you would like more context on this matter, please consider Larry Yu , professor of hospitality management at the George Washington University. Professor Yu’s current research focuses on hotel market analysis, tourism product value chain analysis, tourist satisfaction and hospitality crisis management.

Yu says there are different factors contributing to this strong demand for spring travel, including pandemic-related factors.

“More than 100 countries do not require the Covid documentations and there’s strong demand to visit the destinations people feel they’ve missed out on in the last three years. That includes international destinations, such as Europe, Mexico, and the Caribbean,” Yu says. “People are also more motivated now to visit iconic sites or destinations in-person this season after viewing them virtually throughout the pandemic. And, more people are resuming the tradition of travel during spring break to spend quality time together and share experiences for the whole family.”

Yu adds that festivals like the Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington D.C. and the resumption of international business conferences are encouraging more in-person participation this year, contributing to the travel demand this spring.

