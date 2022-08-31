All eyes are on the August jobs report that’s coming out of the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday, as the U.S. labor market continues to appear strong.

Dr. Christopher Kayes, a professor of management at the George Washington University School of Business and an expert on leadership, resilience, teams, and workplace well-being, is tracking the latest trends in the labor market and will be reading the BLS report as soon as it’s released Friday morning. He will then be available to offer commentary and analysis on what this latest report means for the economy, U.S. employees, and their employers.