BP is scaling back its climate goals and deepening its investment in oil and gas. The oil giant announced Tuesday its revising its previous goal to lower emissions by 35 percent by the end of the decade. The company’s new target is 20-30 percent. The announcement came in the company’s quarterly earnings report, which showed BP more than doubled its 2021 profits.

Public Health

Business

Joel Gehman is the Thaddeus A. Lindner and Sergius Gambal Professor of Business Ethics and professor of strategic management and public policy. Gehman’s research investigates how businesses and other organizations can contribute to tackling grand challenges related to sustainable development through strategic practices, technological innovation, and institutional change. His research, in particular, also focuses on how sustainability challenges companies to shift their competencies in the face of shifting social acceptability.

“There is a long history of companies that sense disruptive shifts are coming but which fail to transition. Think Kodak,” Gehman says. “Part of this issue is what are called competency traps. When companies spend decades getting great -- and specialized -- at particular activities and business models, they can become self-reinforcing. The company is like its own selection environment (in the Darwinian sense) and despite ‘knowing’ better it continues exploiting the competencies it is most familiar with. It falls into the trap of flexing the same muscles that made it successful years or decades earlier. In this case, that ‘muscle’ or competencies relate to oil and gas E&P. So it is getting ‘better’ at this even as these competencies are less and less legitimate or relevant. i.e., the business model will become obsolete.”