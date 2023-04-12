The Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday plans that would ensure two-thirds of new passenger cars and a quarter of new heavy trucks sold in the United States are all-electric by 2032. According to The New York Times , “if the two rules are enacted as proposed, they would put the world’s largest economy on track to slash its planet-warming emissions at the pace that scientists say is required of all nations in order to avert the most devastating impacts of climate change.”

John Helveston , assistant professor of engineering management and systems engineering, is an expert on electric vehicles and technology and innovation policy. He’s interested in understanding the factors that shape technological change, with a particular focus on transitioning to more sustainable and energy-saving technologies. Specifically, he studies consumer preferences and market demand for new technologies, like EVs, as well as relationships between innovation, industry structure, and technology policy. Helveston has also explored these themes in the context of China’s rapidly developing electric vehicle industry.