More than 75,000 Kaiser Permanente health care workers are poised to walk off the job in five states and the District of Columbia after labor talks failed to advance over the weekend. A coalition of unions representing Kaiser workers had notified the company that a three-day strike could begin tomorrow in California, Oregon, Colorado, Virginia, Washington state and D.C., according to The Washington Post , which could be the largest health care strike in the U.S. The coalition is demanding better pay and more staffing from the California-based health care provider.

Richard Ricciardi is a professor of nursing and the executive director for the Center for Health Policy and Media Engagement at GW. He maintains a part-time clinical practice at Mercy Health Clinic serving underserved populations. Ricciardi can speak to the main issues concerning workplace conditions and creating a healthy work environment, such as: workplace stress; staffing shortages; safety concerns: work-life balance; patient load; mental health concerns; lack of resources; salary; and regulatory changes. He can also discuss the state of health care in the United States.