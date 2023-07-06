WASHINGTON (July 6, 2023)— Five malaria cases have been reported in Florida and Texas in the last two months, the first locally transmitted malaria outbreak in the U.S. since 2003. The case -- four in Florida and one recently announced on June 23 in Texas -- do not appear to be linked to each other or connected to international travel. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued an alert this week to clinicians and public health authorities to watch for signs of the mosquito-borne disease, which cannot be spread by human contact. Malaria causes flu-like symptoms: fever, chills, muscle aches, nausea, headache, and can be fatal if left untreated.

The George Washington University has experts available to comment on a variety of issues related malaria.

Nirbhay Kumar is a professor of global health at George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health. He was part of a George Washington University-led research team which last year developed two mRNA vaccine candidates that are highly effective in reducing both malaria infection and transmission.

He discusses his malaria vaccine research in this video.