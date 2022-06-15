The George Washington University has faculty available to provide opinions, expertise and commentary on a variety of topics related to DACA.

Elizabeth Vaquera is the director of the Cisneros Hispanic Leadership Institute. Her research focuses on the physical, emotional, and social wellbeing of vulnerable and diverse groups, particularly Latinos/as, immigrants, and children. She is co-author of several books, the most recent of which, Education and Immigration, examines the educational experiences of immigrants and their children living in the United States. She is the author of How DACA affected the mental health of undocumented young adults for The Conversation.

Kavita Daiya is the director of the Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies program. Her areas of expertise include migration and globalization studies; race, religion, and ethnicity; as well as peace and conflict studies. Her feminist analysis of how literature and visual culture aesthetically present conflict, citizenship, and statelessness attends to how race, religion, and class intersect with gender and sexuality.

Alan Morrison is the Lerner Family Associate Dean for Public Interest & Public Service at GW Law. His work involved law reform litigation in various areas including: open government, opening up the legal profession, suing agencies that fail to comply with the law, enforcing principles of separation of powers, protecting the rights of consumers, and protecting unrepresented class members in class action settlements.

Paul Schiff Berman, the Walter S. Cox Professor of Law, is one of the world’s foremost theorists on the effect of globalization on the interactions among legal systems.

Bernhard Streitwieser is an associate professor of international education and international affairs. His research looks comparatively at the impact of globalization on the internationalization of higher education. His focus areas include research on study abroad, international student exchange, and the professional identity of ‘scholar-practitioners’ managing international education as well as the integration of migrants and refugees into higher education, with a geographic focus on Europe (Germany) and the United States.

