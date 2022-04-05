The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that about 99% of the world's population breathes air that exceeds air quality limits, and threatens their health. Experts from the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health are available to speak about the health implications of air pollution and mitigation measures such as policies that could help reduce this threat.

Sabrina McCormick is co-director of the GW Climate and Health Institute. She can talk about the public health impacts of climate change such as heat waves and extreme weather and mitigation efforts such as creating greener, more sustainable cities. She can also talk about what the average person can do to help reduce their carbon footprint.

Susan Anenberg is director of the GW Climate and Health Institute. She can talk about air pollution and the public health problems it causes such as asthma, deaths, hospitalization etc. She can also talk about climate change, reduction in greenhouse gasses and the importance of policy changes.