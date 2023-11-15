“ President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet face-to-face Wednesday in a high-stakes summit that both countries hope will help thaw the U.S.-China relationship and reestablish stronger lines of communication after a series of disputes since the two leaders last spoke about a year ago.” (via The Washington Post )

Faculty experts at the George Washington University are available to offer insight, analysis and commentary on the meeting, including broader U.S.-China relations.

Robert Sutter is a Professor of Practice of International Affairs at the George Washington University Elliott School of International Affairs. Sutter’s government career saw service as senior specialist and director of the Foreign Affairs and National Defense Division of the Congressional Research Service, the National Intelligence Officer for East Asia and the Pacific at the US Government’s National Intelligence Council, the China division director at the Department of State’s Bureau of Intelligence and Research and professional staff member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Sutter’s areas of expertise include U.S.-China relations; China’s rise-domestic and international implications; Chinese foreign relations; Contemporary U.S. policy toward Asia and the Pacific; Political, security and economic development in Asia and the Pacific; and History of China.

John W. Tai , professorial lecturer at the GW Elliott School of International Affairs, is a specialist on China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. He has advised the U.S. intelligence community and provided support to the U.S. Department of State. Earlier in his career, he served as an analyst at the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom. His research interests include Taiwan’s diplomacy, Taiwan’s relations with China and Hong Kong, and China’s effort to expand its global influence. Tai has also recently written about complex relations with China from South Korea's perspective, in which he discusses how many countries around the world are thinking about how to address China's growing threat and hostility without jeopardizing their robust economic ties (and for many countries, economic dependency) with China.

