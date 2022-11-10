Newswise — GW faculty and students will be presenting at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt which runs from Nov. 6-18.

On Nov. 17, GW participants will present their research findings during a panel titled “Eco-Smart Inclusive Governance,” which will demonstrate how academic institutions and NGOs are using smart technologies and quantitative indicators to enact climate solutions. Recognized subject-matter experts and leaders will explain how innovation is empowering diverse groups of stakeholders to achieve their climate goals based on their individual and unique requirements, available resources and infrastructure. Participants will include:

Mukes Kapilashrami (Moderator) is the Director of Operations at the George Washington University’s Environmental and Energy Management Institute, where he heads the organization’s international climate and energy security partnership program, and research across key areas of renewable energy sustainability. He is a recognized scientist in the field of nanotechnology focusing on advancing next generation zero carbon energy innovations and has previously served as the Environmental Affairs Officer and Deputy Chief of Environmental Affairs at one of the United Nations largest field missions in the Sub-Saharan Africa.

Michèle Friend (keynote) will discuss a new multi-criteria decision aid she’s created called an Institutional Compass that policymakers can use to guide development in her talk, “Harmony as the Road to Sustainability.” Friend is an associate professor in the Philosophy Department at the George Washington University, and a Chercheur at the Université de Lille, Nord-Europe, associated with the UCCS laboratory (Unité de Catalyse et Chimie du Solide). Her background is in philosophy of logic, mathematics and science.

Salah Hassan, an Egyptian diaspora scientist, will address “The Future of Eco-Smart Cities: Connected Living for Green Prosperity.” Hassan is a professor of marketing and director of the Graduate Certificate in Marketing and Brand Management program at the GW School of Business who has studied the development of Egypt’s eco-cities. He frequently advises authorities as an invited speaker at prestigious events like “Egypt Can” and “The World Youth Forum” under the auspices of the President of Egypt.

Skye Jannery-Barney will address “Mobilizing for a Greener Future: highlighting cross-generational and underrepresented voices.” Jannery-Barney is completing a degree in International Development from GW’s Elliott School of International Affairs. She is researching younger generational activism in the fight against climate change at COP27 as a National Churchill Leadership Center fellow

Peg Barratt will speak at official side event on Nov. 17 with Nurses Across the Borders, Global Climate and Health Alliance, a project of the Social Good Fund, and Solar Cookers International on the topic of “Protecting the Health of Vulnerable Women and Children and the Environment with Climate Friendly Solar Cooking.” Barratt is a professor of Psychological and Brain Sciences at George Washington University.

If you are looking for commentary on climate change issue presented at COP27 or would like to speak with any of GW's delegation anytime, please contact: