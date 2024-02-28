Newswise — Wendy’s now says it has no plans to raise prices during the busiest times at its restaurants after the company announced that it would experiment with dynamic pricing, or surge pricing, at company-owned stores next year. Companies like Uber have used this strategy, where prices rise and fall depending upon peak demand periods.

Donna Hoffman , the Louis Rosenfeld Distinguished Scholar and professor of marketing, the co-director of the Center for the Connected Consumer at the GW School of Business. Her current research is focused on using conceptual, empirical and computational approaches to understand consumer experience with AI. Hoffman’s expertise also includes online consumer behavior and digital marketing strategy.