Traces of DNA on a knife sheath in Idaho and household trash in Pennsylvania led authorities to nab Bryan Kohberger for the murder of four University of Idaho students. For two months, investigators have been conducting surveillance and piecing together evidence that eventually led to Kohberger’s arrest. Authorities are still trying to determine what led Kohberger to allegedly stab the students to death in a Moscow, Idaho house in November.

Daniele Podini is the chair of the GW Department of Forensic Sciences. Professor Podini can take us into the forensics lab and explore the art and science of DNA profiling. He can explain how a touch of DNA on the button of a knife sheath could have revealed the identity of an alleged murderer.