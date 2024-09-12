FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
September 12, 2024
Shannon Mitchell | [email protected]
George Washington University Law School Supreme Court Briefing
The George Washington University Law School is hosting its annual Supreme Court Briefing in honor of Constitution Day. We will have a four expert panel to discuss the upcoming 2023-2024 Supreme Court Docket along with Q&A from the audience.
For more details, please visit here. #GWSCOTUS24
- Alan Morrison, Lerner Family Associate Dean for Public Interest and Public Service Law; Professorial Lecturer in Law
- Caroline Cecot, Visiting Associate Professor of Law
- Mark Joseph Stern, Senior Writer at Slate
- Kimberly Atkins Stohr, Senior Opinion Writer and Columnist at The Boston Globe
Jacob Burns Moot Court Room
The George Washington University Law School
2000 H St NW, Washington DC 20052
Foggy Bottom-GWU Metro (Blue, Orange and Silver lines)
Thursday, September 19, 2024
9:00am-10:30am
Media interested in attending must contact Shannon Mitchell at [email protected]. When RSVPing, please indicate whether you will require a seat or a camera location.
