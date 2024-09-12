FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

September 12, 2024

Shannon Mitchell | [email protected]

George Washington University Law School Supreme Court Briefing

WHAT:

The George Washington University Law School is hosting its annual Supreme Court Briefing in honor of Constitution Day. We will have a four expert panel to discuss the upcoming 2023-2024 Supreme Court Docket along with Q&A from the audience.

For more details, please visit here. #GWSCOTUS24

WHO:

Alan Morrison, Lerner Family Associate Dean for Public Interest and Public Service Law; Professorial Lecturer in Law

Caroline Cecot, Visiting Associate Professor of Law

Mark Joseph Stern, Senior Writer at Slate

Kimberly Atkins Stohr, Senior Opinion Writer and Columnist at The Boston Globe

WHERE:

Jacob Burns Moot Court Room

The George Washington University Law School

2000 H St NW, Washington DC 20052

Foggy Bottom-GWU Metro (Blue, Orange and Silver lines)

WHEN:

Thursday, September 19, 2024

9:00am-10:30am

RSVP:

Media interested in attending must contact Shannon Mitchell at [email protected]. When RSVPing, please indicate whether you will require a seat or a camera location.

