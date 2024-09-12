FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

September 12, 2024

 

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Shannon Mitchell | [email protected] 

 

George Washington University Law School Supreme Court Briefing

 

WHAT:

The George Washington University Law School is hosting its annual Supreme Court Briefing in honor of  Constitution Day. We will have a four expert panel to discuss the upcoming 2023-2024 Supreme Court Docket along with Q&A from the audience.

For more details, please visit here. #GWSCOTUS24

 

WHO:

  • Alan Morrison, Lerner Family Associate Dean for Public Interest and Public Service Law; Professorial Lecturer in Law
  • Caroline Cecot, Visiting Associate Professor of Law
  • Mark Joseph Stern,  Senior Writer at Slate
  • Kimberly Atkins Stohr, Senior Opinion Writer and Columnist at The Boston Globe

 

WHERE:

Jacob Burns Moot Court Room

The George Washington University Law School

2000 H St NW, Washington DC 20052

Foggy Bottom-GWU Metro (Blue, Orange and Silver lines)

 

WHEN:

Thursday, September 19, 2024

9:00am-10:30am  

 

RSVP:

Media interested in attending must contact Shannon Mitchell at [email protected]. When RSVPing, please indicate whether you will require a seat or a camera location.

-GW-

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Announcement
SECTION
CHANNELS
Scientific Meetings Education Government and Law U.S. Supreme Court
KEYWORDS
Supreme Court Constitution Day Law School
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY