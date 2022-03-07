WASHINGTON (March 7, 2022) —Today Ukraine sought an emergency order from the United Nations' International Court of Justice (ICJ) to halt hostilities on its territory, arguing that Russia - which boycotted the hearing - had falsely applied a 1948 treaty on the prevention of genocide to justify its invasion. Similarly the International Criminal Court (ICC), earlier this month, announced an investigation into alleged atrocity crimes in Ukraine, including the violence in Crimea and the eastern provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Laura A. Dickinson is the Oswald Symister Colclough Research Professor of Law and professor of Law at GW Law. Her work focuses on national security, human rights, the law of armed conflict, and foreign affairs privatization.

In regard to the ICJ’s efforts to hold Russia legally accountable for the incursion into Ukraine, Dickinson said this:

Russia's invasion itself is a blatant violation of international law and an attack on the rules based international order established after WWII. It is significant that the ICC has opened a criminal investigation into the atrocities that Russia is committing in Ukraine, and the ICJ case offers important scrutiny of Russia's false claims of genocide in the Donbas as a pretext for the invasion, as well as scrutiny of Russia's potential plans to commit genocide in Ukraine.

