FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

October 21, 2024

MEDIA CONTACT:

Shannon Mitchell | [email protected] | (540) 577-8429

GW Law Fall 2024 Roundtable:

Delaware Business Courts as a Public Good

WHAT:

Please join GW Law’s Business & Finance Law for a day of expert panels to explore the idea of Delaware Business Courts as a public good and emerging topics facing Delaware’s business courts and companies.

Panel 1: In or Out of Delaware? Emerging Trends in Jurisdictional Competition

Panel 2: The Intersection of Business Courts and Sustainability

Panel 3: Evolving Expectation in Director & Officer Oversight

Conversation with the Honorable Kathaleen St. J. McCormick, Chancellor of the Delaware Court of Chancery

For more information, please visit here.

WHO:

The Honorable Kathaleen St. J. McCormick, Chancellor of the Delaware Court of Chancery

Omari Scott Simmons, Lyle T. Alverson Professor of Law

Panelists found here.

WHERE:

The George Washington University Law School

Jacob Burns Moot Courtroom

2000 H Street NW, Washington DC 20052

Foggy Bottom Metro Stop- orange, blue and silver lines

WHEN:

Friday, October 25, 2024

8:00am-4:00pm

RSVP:

Media interested in attending contact Shannon Mitchell at [email protected].

-GW-