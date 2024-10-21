FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
October 21, 2024
GW Law Fall 2024 Roundtable:
Delaware Business Courts as a Public Good
WHAT:
Please join GW Law’s Business & Finance Law for a day of expert panels to explore the idea of Delaware Business Courts as a public good and emerging topics facing Delaware’s business courts and companies.
- Panel 1: In or Out of Delaware? Emerging Trends in Jurisdictional Competition
- Panel 2: The Intersection of Business Courts and Sustainability
- Panel 3: Evolving Expectation in Director & Officer Oversight
- Conversation with the Honorable Kathaleen St. J. McCormick, Chancellor of the Delaware Court of Chancery
For more information, please visit here.
WHO:
- The Honorable Kathaleen St. J. McCormick, Chancellor of the Delaware Court of Chancery
- Omari Scott Simmons, Lyle T. Alverson Professor of Law
Panelists found here.
WHERE:
The George Washington University Law School
Jacob Burns Moot Courtroom
2000 H Street NW, Washington DC 20052
Foggy Bottom Metro Stop- orange, blue and silver lines
WHEN:
Friday, October 25, 2024
8:00am-4:00pm
GW Law Fall 2024