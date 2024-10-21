FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

October 21, 2024

 

GW Law Fall 2024 Roundtable:

Delaware Business Courts as a Public Good

 

Please join GW Law’s Business & Finance Law for a day of expert panels to explore the idea of Delaware Business Courts as a public good and emerging topics facing Delaware’s business courts and companies.

  • Panel 1: In or Out of Delaware? Emerging Trends in Jurisdictional Competition
  • Panel 2: The Intersection of Business Courts and Sustainability
  • Panel 3: Evolving Expectation in Director & Officer Oversight
  • Conversation with the Honorable Kathaleen St. J. McCormick, Chancellor of the Delaware Court of Chancery

For more information, please visit here.

 

  • The Honorable Kathaleen St. J. McCormick, Chancellor of the Delaware Court of Chancery
  • Omari Scott Simmons, Lyle T. Alverson Professor of Law
  Panelists found here

 

The George Washington University Law School

Jacob Burns Moot Courtroom

2000 H Street NW, Washington DC 20052

Foggy Bottom Metro Stop- orange, blue and silver lines

 

Friday, October 25, 2024

8:00am-4:00pm

 

