GW Law’s Annual J.B. and Maurice C. Shapiro Distinguished Lecture on Global Climate Change and Energy Law

Integrating Obligations under International Environmental Law in the Regulation of International Maritime Transport Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Please join the GW Law Environmental and Energy Law Program for its third annual Shapiro Distinguished Lecture. The Shapiro Distinguished Lecture features globally recognized leaders to address pressing issues in climate change and energy law to inform and inspire the GW Law and greater campus community, the Washington, DC legal community, and the global community. This year’s lecture will focus on integrating obligations under international environmental law in the regulation of international marine transport greenhouse gas emissions

Randall S. Abate , Assistant Dean for Environmental Law Studies at GW Law

, Assistant Dean for Environmental Law Studies at GW Law Dr. Beatriz Martinez Romera, Associate Professor of Environmental and Climate Change Law and Head of the Research Center for Climate Change Law and Governance (CLIMA) at the University of Copenhagen Faculty of Law

The George Washington University Law School

Jacob Burns Moot Courtroom

2000 H Street NW, Washington DC 20052

Foggy Bottom Metro Stop- orange, blue and silver lines

Tuesday, October 29, 2024

3:30pm-5:00pm

