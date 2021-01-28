Dr. Michael J. Feuer, dean of the George Washington University Graduate School of Education and Human Development, writes in a new editorial for the journal Science that a renewed partnership between science and civics education can help restore the foundation of our democracy.

In “Science, Civics, and Democracy,” Feuer argues that considerable harm has been done to the civic and moral infrastructure of the United States over the last four years. In order to repair the damage and prepare the next generation of citizens and leaders, he maintains that we must restore confidence in both government and science through education. “This is not a zero-sum competition,” he writes. “Priorities for STEM can be aligned with – and reinforce – ideals of social responsibility and the public good.”

Feuer also addresses the need for equitable education and contends that “policy makers and legislators must acknowledge the effects of economic inequality on educational outcomes and invest resources to protect disadvantaged youth.” He points out the connection between scientific research on bias and the development of methods to combat discrimination in K-12 schools, colleges and universities. “Again, good science and good citizenship are mutually reinforcing,” he writes.

