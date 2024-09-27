FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

September 27, 2024

How to Build (and Sustain) a Movement

Please join The Alliance for a Sustainable Future, GW Law’s Environmental and Energy Law Program, The Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies and the Heinrich Böll Foundation for a discussion with Luisa Neubauer, the leading voice of the climate justice movement in Germany. Together with George Washington University activists, Luisa will talk about the challenges (climate) activism and justice movements are facing in times of economic crisis, persistent injustice, and the political radicalization of the Right – and we will talk about strategies, narratives and the question, what comes next for progressive movements in America and Europe.

“We are so excited to host Luisa at GW. She is a courageous and globally recognized climate activist and one of the leading voices in the world on securing climate justice for future generations. From her leadership with Fridays for Future in Germany to her groundbreaking landmark victory in Neubauer v. Germany, Luisa is an inspiration to all generations on what we can do -- and must do -- to save the planet,” said Randall S. Abate, Assistant Dean for Environmental Law Studies at GW Law.

Luisa Neubauer, the leading voice on the climate crisis in Germany and the climate justice movement's most prominent representative.

The George Washington University Law School

Jacob Burns Moot Court Room

2000 H Street NW, Washington DC 20052

Foggy Bottom Metro Stop- orange, blue and silver lines

Thursday, October 3, 2024

6:00-7:30 pm

