Newswise — WASHINGTON (JULY 10, 2024) — The George Washington University College of Professional Studies is pleased to announce the appointment of Lesley Lopez as the new Director of the Public Relations and Communications master’s degree program. Lopez's arrival comes at a crucial juncture as the program embarks on significant changes to enhance the experience for current and prospective students and the College as a whole.

Before joining the faculty at the College of Professional Studies, Ms. Lopez held elite positions on Capitol Hill and proudly served as the head of global communications for the US-China Business Council, overseeing the production of the China Business Review magazine. Additionally, she served as the director of communications for the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, the communications director for the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, and the director of surrogate communication at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte. She was also a founding employee of the startup Run for Something and served as its Chief Communications and Marketing Officer.

“It is with distinct honor that I join the George Washington University legacy at a time where the Public Relations and Communication program offerings are rapidly evolving to shape the future of our industry,” says Lopez. “Our innovative focus on the non-profit, corporate, and government sectors meet the needs of our students and the field. The George Washington University is proud to be at its forefront. A thoughtful curriculum, a powerful network of alumni and faculty, and memorable experiences are the foundations of this program and will serve well the PR practitioners who want to make a change. And they will.”

Liesl Riddle, Ph.D., dean of the College of Professional Studies, adds, “We knew from the moment we spoke to Lesley that she was the exact person we needed to accelerate and amplify the Public Relations and Communications program and community. She is an innovator in her practice, and we have no doubt our students will be inclined to become something similar.”

Before her political career, Ms. Lopez was a journalist for nearly a decade, including stints with ABC's This Week with George Stephanopoulos, BBC, CNN, America's Most Wanted, and Eurovision.

Ms. Lopez previously served on the national board of YWCA USA, one of the nation's oldest and largest women's organizations. She was also a National Volunteer Partner for Girl Scouts USA.



