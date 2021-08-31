Newswise — The Rutgers School of Public Health is excited to announce that Gwyneth M. Eliasson, JD, MPH, has joined the Department of Health Behavior, Society, and Policy as an assistant professor.

Prior to joining the School, Eliasson was a Legal Services and public interest attorney who advocated for low-income New Yorkers facing benefits insecurity and other systemic health challenges. She represented clients at administrative hearings and appeals, as well as in federal courts.

After receiving her Master of Public Health degree, she managed CDC-contracted projects at the Center for Public Health Law Research and consulted for Rutgers School of Law on grant-funded projects to develop a medical-legal partnership program in Camden.

“Gwyneth Eliasson’s expertise in the areas of anti-poverty and safety net programs, health law and policy, medical-legal partnerships, older adults, and public health law and ethics will undoubtably help us further our School’s mission, which is driven by the tenets of health equity and social justice,” says Perry N. Halkitis, dean of the Rutgers School of Public Health.

“Gwyneth Eliasson is an experienced attorney who was cross-trained in public health,” says Paul Duberstein, professor and chair of the Department of Health Behavior, Society, and Policy. “I am delighted that she has agreed to join our faculty and know that our students will benefit from her years of experience at the crossroads of law and public health.”

Before joining the Rutgers School of Public Health, Eliasson was an assistant professor in the Department of Health Policy and Management at SUNY Downstate School of Public Health and an adjunct faculty member at The College of New Jersey, La Salle University, Montclair State University, and William Paterson University.

"I'm thrilled to rejoin the Rutgers School of Public Health community,” says Eliasson, who is also an elected leader in the Law Section of the American Public Health Association. “I look forward to working with the next generation of public health leaders dedicated to health equity and social justice.”

Eliasson received her Juris Doctor degree from Brooklyn Law School and her Master of Public Health degree in health systems and policy from Rutgers School of Public Health.

